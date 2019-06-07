Planting Progress, Weather & Tariffs -Trading Bits and Bytes with Aaron Bertels

Tariffs are again the focus in market trade. This time with Mexico.

President Donald Trump has threatened a five percent tariff on Mexico in an effort to halt the flow of Central American migrants making their way through the country to cross the southern border of the U.S.

In the latest Trading Bits and Bytes market conversation, Susan Littlefield sits down with Aaron Bertels of Water Street Solutions. The two discuss a variety of topics that are driving the markets:

Topics:

– Planting Progress / Prevented Planting

– Upcoming USDA Reports

– Trade Discussions with Mexico

(Video) Trading Bits and Bytes with Aaron Bertels