Platte Valley Cattlemen Scholarship Winners

Because of the support that the Cattlemen receive from their donors and excellent annual meeting participation, the Cattlemen were able to award four $750.00 scholarships this year at their recent banquet.

The Cattlemen’s Scholarship is based on academic performance, involvement in Agriculture – especially beef production, membership in Agricultural production associations, school and community activities, and future plans that include staying in Agriculture.

Erica Loeske is the daughter of Ryan and June Loeske. She is very active in FFA, FBLA, National Honor Society, Sports, and 4-H. She has been an active exhibitor at the Platte County Fair now owning 14 head of cattle of her own.

Erica has been active with promotion of agriculture. She even went to D.C. to speak to congressional staff about child labor laws. She plans to attend a four-year land grant University with the goal of both a B.S. and a M.S. degree which would allow her to work in communications, marketing, or public relations for agriculture.

Lane Egger, is the son of Dan and Linda Egger of Columbus. He has been active with FFA, 4-H, Basketball, and student council.

This winner grew up with a feedlot, but has also grown his cow herd to 10 cows. He is active with the Angus Association and wants to continue the family tradition of raising Angus. He plans to study Ag Engineering with an emphasis in Precision Agriculture at Kansas State University.

Another winner is Joey Kratochvil of Clarkson. He is the son of Mark and Cindy Kratochvil. He has been active with FFA, FCCLA, and 4-H and carries an A average in school.

He is active with the family feedlot and plans to study Animal Science at Northeast Community College with the plan to return to the home operation.

The other winner of the scholarship is Kaitlynn Bresnahan, daughter of Brian and Jan Bresnahan, a senior at Cross County Schools in Polk County. She has been active in 4-H, Speech, dance team, volleyball, choir, band, and is the chapter President for her FFA chapter.

She has been active with Ag Literacy and Ag Education and as a part of that, has put together her own organization which has donated 1500 pounds of beef to local homeless shelters and food banks.

She is planning to attend the University of Nebraska Lincoln to work on a degree in Ag Sciences and Communications with a focus on Ag Policy. She wants to be able to help farmers promote their Ag industry.

For more information, contact Brad Christensen, President, Platte Valley Cattlemen at 402-562-8936.