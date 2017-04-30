Pocket Field Guide Available for Nebraska Soybean and Corn Growers

Nebraska farmers have a handy new resource to help them diagnose potential problems in their soybean and corn fields. The Nebraska Soybean & Corn Pocket Field Guide provides photos and facts to help farmers make an initial identification of problems they may encounter during the growing season. The guide was produced by a team of University of Nebraska researchers, and funded by the Nebraska Soybean Board (NSB), Nebraska Corn Board (NCB) and the United Soybean Board (USB).

The field guide is intended to be a resource farmers can carry with them when scouting crops. If they find signs of injury or disease they can quickly research potential causes of the damage. The guide also helps farmers identify unfamiliar weeds or pests. When problems are encountered, farmers are encouraged to confirm their initial diagnosis with their local extension agent or by sending samples to the UNL Plant & Pest Diagnostic Clinic. The guide also provides helpful information on crop management topics such as climate, soil, water use and crop development phases.

NSB Chairman Tony Johanson of Oakland spearheaded the effort to produce the field guide. Johanson is a master seed advisor for Central Valley Ag and has used a field guide from Purdue University for several years. He wanted a guide created specifically for Nebraska farmers. “I always felt funny giving farmers a field guide with information from Indiana,” said Johanson.

He says it’s also a way to demonstrate the value of the Soybean Checkoff. The Nebraska Soybean Board partners with the University of Nebraska on a number of research projects. UNL Professor Emeritus Jim Specht has conducted much of that research, and he co-authored the Nebraska Soybean & Corn Pocket Field Guide. “This is a way to put the University of Nebraska’s leading ag research into farmers’ hands, where it can help them in their fields,” said Johanson. “It’s valuable information specific to conditions faced by farmers in Nebraska.”

The Nebraska Soybean & Corn Pocket Field Guide is available free of charge by contacting NSB through their website, NebraskaSoybeans.org, or by calling 402-441-3240.