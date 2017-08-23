Popular Ag Sack Lunch program brings ag awareness to students and their families

Lincoln, NE —A program designed to increase agricultural awareness with Nebraska young people and their families is back for an eighth straight year.

The Ag Sack Lunch program provides a free lunch and an agriculture-focused learning experience to fourth-graders who come to Lincoln each year to tour the state capitol building as part of their educational curriculum. While they eat their lunch, students hear a presentation about the crops and livestock species

that are raised in Nebraska and the important role agriculture plays in Nebraska’s economy.

The sack lunches consist of Nebraska-produced food items to help students appreciate where their food comes from. They also receive card games called “Crazy Soybean” and “Old Corn Maid,” which include ag facts, to take home to play with their families and friends.

Since the inaugural offering during the 2010-2011 school year, nearly 35,000 student have participated in the Ag Sack Lunch program. It is sponsored by the Nebraska Soybean Board, the Nebraska Pork Producers Association, the Nebraska Corn Board and the Nebraska Beef Council.

“Fewer young people are being raised on farms, and the Ag Sack Lunch program does a great job of connecting these fourth-graders to agriculture. It’s important students understand the importance of ag and where their food comes from,” said Kelly Brunkhorst, executive director of the Nebraska Corn Board.

“Teachers like the program as well. We continue to hear from them how much their students learn while they enjoy their sack lunches.”

Pam Schrader, who teaches at Lincoln Christian, said it was a “fun treat to have a lunch provided and the information was really good.

The kids played card games when we got back to the room. Love those cards and the info on them.”

Karolyn Roby, a teacher at Adams Elementary in Omaha, said “I love this presentation every year. The kids love the lunch and it must be tasty because they always eat it all. Thank you for a wonderful

program.”