Pork Association Congratulates Senator Fischer on Agriculture Committee Appointment

LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska’s pork farmers would like to congratulate U.S. Senator Deb Fischer on her
appointment to the Senate Agriculture Committee. Working for agriculture and rural development
organizations has been an essential part of Sen. Fischer’s life.
“Having a senator from Nebraska on the Senate Agriculture Committee has great value”, said Russ
Vering, President of the Nebraska Pork Association. “Having a voice at the table on behalf of our industry
and all of Nebraska agricultural is exciting”.
“This coming year will be critical as Congress works on issues such as writing the next farm bill and
dealing with trade agreements”, said Al Juhnke, Executive Director for the Association. “Expanding trade
opportunities is of vital importance to our producers and having Sen. Fischer directly involved in those
discussions will ensure Nebraska’s pork farmers are well represented.”
Nebraska’s pork farmers offer their sincere congratulations to Sen. Fischer on her appointment to
the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee.