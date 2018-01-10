Pork Association Congratulates Senator Fischer on Agriculture Committee Appointment

LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska’s pork farmers would like to congratulate U.S. Senator Deb Fischer on her

appointment to the Senate Agriculture Committee. Working for agriculture and rural development

organizations has been an essential part of Sen. Fischer’s life.

“Having a senator from Nebraska on the Senate Agriculture Committee has great value”, said Russ

Vering, President of the Nebraska Pork Association. “Having a voice at the table on behalf of our industry

and all of Nebraska agricultural is exciting”.

“This coming year will be critical as Congress works on issues such as writing the next farm bill and

dealing with trade agreements”, said Al Juhnke, Executive Director for the Association. “Expanding trade

opportunities is of vital importance to our producers and having Sen. Fischer directly involved in those

discussions will ensure Nebraska’s pork farmers are well represented.”

Nebraska’s pork farmers offer their sincere congratulations to Sen. Fischer on her appointment to

the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee.