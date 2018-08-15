Pork Checkoff Launches New Digital Asset Library

The Pork Checkoff recently launched its new Digital Asset Library for media and others interested in pig farming. Found at library.pork.org, the library features thousands of photos from pig farms, as well as images of delicious pork dishes and other graphics.

Also available are easy-to-download cooking videos, industry studies, audience handouts and more. You can search through library.pork.org by topic or asset type (photos, fact sheets, infographics, etc.) and download for use.

The Pork Checkoff invites you to explore and search the new Digital Asset Library today.

If you need access to on-farm video B-roll, simply let us know and we are happy to supply that as well.