PORK SLAUGHTER RULE ONE STEP CLOSER TO FINAL

The White House Office of Management of Budget this week cleared the Modernization of Swine Slaughter Inspection Rule, the last step in the rule-making process before the regulation is finalized. Also known as the HACCP Inspection Models Project, or HIMP, the rule would allow the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety Inspection Service to better focus its inspection resources and partner with the pork industry to ensure safe products are entering the food supply. It shifts certain food-safety responsibilities from federal inspectors to packing plant workers.

The National Pork Producers Council strongly supports the regulation, which will increase efficiency and effectiveness of the federal inspection process and allow for the rapid adoption of new food-safety technologies in pork slaughter. It also has the potential to increase U.S. hog slaughter capacity.

Currently, five U.S. pork packing plants are participating in HIMP pilot projects.