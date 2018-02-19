Pre-Registration for 2018 Commodity Classic Closes February 21

ST. LOUIS—There are only a few days left to pre-register for the 2018 Commodity Classic held Feb. 27-March 1 in Anaheim, Calif. The deadline for pre-registration is Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.

Commodity Classic is America’s largest farmer-led, farmer-focused convention and trade show. The 2018 event will be held at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Both full registrations and one-day registrations are available during pre-registration. Walk-in registrations for one day or all three days will also be available on-site in Anaheim.

The trade show featuring more than 360 exhibitors commanding nearly 2,000 booth spaces is open all three days. A wide range of educational sessions is offered throughout the three-day event covering topics such as soil health, fertility, marketing, farm policy, pollinators, cover crops and high-yield strategies.

Whether you spend one day or all three, the environment at Commodity Classic is educational, energizing and welcoming for all types of farmers. “There’s just a whole bunch of us there that are just folks…that are typical producers in farm neighborhoods, but we’re interested to learn how to be better farmers and better participates in the ag industry,” said Paul Taylor, an Illinois farmer and co-chair of the 2018 Commodity Classic.

On-line registration, a complete schedule of events and educational sessions, trade show exhibitor information and other details are available at CommodityClassic.com.

Established in 1996, Commodity Classic produced by the National Corn Growers Association, American Soybean Association, National Association of Wheat Growers, National Sorghum Producers, and Association of Equipment Manufacturers.