President Trump Proclaims March 20, 2018, as National Agriculture Day

The President of the United States of America proclaimed today as National Agriculture Day. In the proclamation, the President encouraged Americans to observe the day by recognizing “the preeminent role that agriculture plays in our daily lives.”

The proclamation posted online yesterday highlighted the importance of American agriculture to the world economy.

“America’s strong agricultural sector is a key component of our Nation’s robust economy and trade. Every $1 of United States agricultural and food exports creates another $1.27 in business activity. Our country’s agriculture exports are valued at more than $100 billion, and every $1 billion in exports supports approximately 8,000 American jobs. Moreover, agriculture contributes to at least 8.6 percent of our gross domestic product. The economic boost from our agriculture reaches beyond the fields our farmers tend, with unrivaled skill and diligence, to communities all across America.”

Vice President Pence is expected to present the proclamation later today when he visits the USDA.

Getting ready for a big event tomorrow, as @VP Mike Pence will visit us at @USDA to celebrate #NationalAgDay. He’ll be presenting a proclamation from @POTUS marking the day honoring the men & women who feed, fuel & clothe the U.S. and the world. pic.twitter.com/fa8b2aUtEs — Sec. Sonny Perdue (@SecretarySonny) March 20, 2018

