Volatility in the commodity markets has been the theme of the week.

Both the grain and livestock complexes have been unpredictable.

In the latest market conversation, Susan Littlefield sits down with PJ Conradt of Tredas. The two discuss a varietiy of topics that are driving the markets:

Topics:

– Wide-Spread flooding concerns

– Prevent Plant Options

– Stressful Decisions in Marketing Grain

(Video) Market Commentary with PJ Conradt of Tredas