Professionals learn about grain purchasing

MANHATTAN, Kan. — As trade conflicts with China stay heated, U.S. soybeans continues to provide technical assist to international markets to continue with the improvement of the industry. The U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC) sponsored the Oilseeds and Grain Purchasing Tools and Resources course was held July 9–13, 2018 at the IGP Institute Conference Center at Kansas State University.

This training hosted 26 professionals from 12 different countries including, Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Panama, Peru, Colombia, Singapore, Ecuador, Venezuela, Dominican Republic and the United States. This course served as a way to educate international buyers on U.S. soybeans and the value they provide.

“This course is intended for purchasing directors and commodity traders in Latin America to improve all of their risk management and purchasing skills in order to do a better job in buying U.S. soybeans, soybean oil, or soybean meal,” says Carlos Campabadal, feed manufacturing and grain quality management curriculum manager at the IGP Institute.

The topics covered in this the course included U.S. soy in global markets; storage, maintenance tools and resources on U.S. soy and grains; concepts for cash and hedging policies; an inside view of the Grain Transportation Report and other USDA reports; soy from origination to export markets; maritime freights theory; impact of soybean meal based on origin; commodity and ingredient hedging; oilseeds and grain cash market supply alternatives; introduction to technical analysis; U.S. soy sustainability; and commodity and ingredient hedging.

In addition to the lectures and speakers the participants visited with Kenlon Johannes, administrator and CEO, of the Kansas Soybean Commission and Paul O’Trimble, a Kansas Soybean soybean farmer. The participants toured the family farm and saw the equipment used to harvest and store soybeans.

Participants were educated on the value chain of U.S. soybeans throughout this course. Marvin Mateo, purchasing and logistics manager at Costa Atlantica, says, “It has really helped me in the risk management side and the day-to-day working with soybean meal.”

“We are always looking forward to providing the technical assistance that is needed for the different regional markets to improve their purchasing skills,” says Campabadal.

In addition to grain marketing and risk management, the IGP Institute offers courses in the areas of flour milling and grain processing, and grain purchasing and risk management. To learn more about these other training opportunities, visit the IGP Institute website at www.ksu.edu/igp.