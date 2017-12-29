PROTECT THE HARVEST’S DAVE DUQUETTE TO GUEST ON TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT SHOW

Brownsburg, IN. Dec. 28, 2017): Protect The Harvest’s equine expert Dave Duquette will guest on the Tucker Carlson Tonight Show on Friday night, December 29, at 8:00pm ET . Dave and Tucker will be talking about why Protect The Harvest (PTH), supports bringing back horse processing in the United States.

Duquette explains on the show that horse processing is an essential part of many nations diets and used to have a rich history in the United States. The return to horse processing in the US would mean much higher welfare for horses.