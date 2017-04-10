Protecting Endangered Species from Pesticide

One thing we talked about at this year’s Pesticide Applicator’s Training is a re-tooled website called fieldwatch.com . Field Watch is a registry site that features the ideas of communication, cooperation, and collaboration when it comes to keeping bees, crops, people and the environment safe. It is one web site that combined driftwatch.org and beecheck.org along with Field Watch.

The Drift Watch Specialty Crop Site Registry is a voluntary communication tool that enables crop producers, beekeepers, and pesticide applicators to work together to protect specialty crops and apiaries through use of the Drift Watch registry mapping program. It is not a substitute for any state regulatory requirements.

Applicators can get advanced integration capabilities to help avoid spraying specialty sites and receive notifications when sites are moved or added to the Drift Watch database. Producers get extra peace of mind knowing their crops have an additional layer of protection against accidental pesticide drift.

After you get to the site, go to the Drift Watch Map menu selection across the top ribbon bar of the page. On the left side of the map, you can select which crop types that you’d like to see a map for. Then using the zoom feature, you can go to the state or area of the state that you’d like to search for. To move from state to state, simply drag the map around with the mouse on the screen.

Drift Watch can be used two ways. If you are growing sensitive crops, you may list your site on the map. This will help those farming near you to know that they need to be mindful of drift hazards. For everyone else, the site will allow producers to see what their neighbors are growing and be sure that they plan their chemical applications to not cause injury to those neighbor’s crops. Even certified organic crops can be listed on the site.

Bee Check is a voluntary communication tool that enables beekeepers and pesticide applicators to work together to protect apiaries through use of the Bee Check mapping program. Bee/honey producers can register their apiaries and the rest of us can be sure that we check where bees are when applying insecticides in fields to avoid accidental poisoning.

Field Watch is available for Nebraska and 14 other states in the U.S. The Field Watch registry tool is meant to help pesticide applicators and specialty crop growers communicate more effectively to promote awareness and stewardship activities to help prevent and manage drift effects. This site features a powerful map interface that clearly shows applicators the locations of registered specialty sites so they can use the information in their ongoing stewardship activities before they spray.

My recommendation is that you use fieldwatch.com at least once every year to determine if there are any risks in your neighborhood for the pesticide applications that you plan to make that year. If there is, go talk to that neighbor to determine how that risk can be minimized or ideally, eliminated.

For more information or assistance, please contact Allan Vyhnalek, Extension Educator, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension in Platte County. Phone: 402-563-4901 or e-mail avyhnalek2@unl.edu