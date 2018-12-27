Public Hearing Scheduled for Proposed Industrial Hemp Regulations

A public hearing will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, to consider the adoption of proposed regulations for the Industrial Hemp Research Program. The hearing will be held in room 124 on the first floor of the Kansas Department of Agriculture, 1320 Research Park Dr. in Manhattan.

Due to the passage of SB 263 by the 2018 Kansas Legislature, KDA is proposing the promulgation of new rules and regulations relating to the creation of the Industrial Hemp Research Program as authorized by the Alternative Crop Research Act, K.S.A. 2018 Supp. 2-3901 et seq. K.A.R. 4-34-1 through K.A.R. 4-34-21.

The regulations can be found at the KDA website, agriculture.ks.gov/ProposedRegs. Written comments can be submitted prior to the hearing at that webpage as well.

All interested persons may attend the hearing and will be given the opportunity to express comments orally on the adoptions of the proposed regulations during the hearing. In order to give all parties an opportunity to present their views, it may be necessary to request that each participant limit any oral presentation to five minutes. Persons who require special accommodations must make their needs known at least five days prior to the hearing. For more information, including special accommodations or a copy of the regulations, please contact Ronda Hutton, 785-564-6715.