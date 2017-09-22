Public Lands Council Kicks Off Annual Meeting in Flagstaff, Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (September 22, 2017) – Western ranchers and affiliates kicked off the 2017 Public Lands Council (PLC) Annual Meeting in Flagstaff, Ariz., with a Public Lands Endowment Trust board meeting, which was followed by a welcome barbecue. The meeting will continue through September 24 and feature updates from key industry and legislative leaders on a wide array of issues affecting western ranchers on public lands.

“This has been a very successful year for PLC and we have seen a lot of positive movement with our issues,” said Ethan Lane, Executive Director of Public Lands Council. “The meeting in Flagstaff will reinforce our commitment to the western ranching community and provide an additional opportunity for us to connect with the members we work with every day. We are eager to bring together our strong membership base to discuss public lands issues and develop our policy priorities.”

Following the welcome barbecue, the conference will feature an exciting array of speakers from the U.S. Forest Service, NRCS Sage Grouse Initiative, Sustainable Rangelands RoundTable, and AgRisk Advisors. PLC is excited to welcome various guests to the meeting including: Colin Woodall, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association; Congressman Paul Gosar; and U.S. Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona. The meeting will conclude with state affiliate and partner reports, policy resolutions, and a banquet on Saturday night. Attendees will also have the opportunity to tour the Grand Canyon on Sunday, September 24th.

“With the Grand Canyon as the backdrop, a broad range of issues impacting our industry will be under discussion. It is critical that all ranchers in the West participate to shape these important policy decisions. We are looking forward to a great meeting,” added Lane.

The annual meeting is open to all PLC membership and affiliates. A comprehensive agenda is available online. Registration is available onsite or online here. The meeting will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Flagstaff (1175 W Rte 66, Flagstaff, Ariz. 86001). The sessions will be held in the DoubleTree Hotel Grand Ballroom.