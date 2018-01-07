class="post-template-default single single-post postid-282406 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Pulse crop workshop scheduled later this month

BY Kevin Mooney | January 7, 2018
Home News Agricultural News
Pulse crop workshop scheduled later this month

An exposition focused on pulse crops has been scheduled for
Jan. 17th  at the Prairie Winds Community Center  in Bridgeport.

Organizers say Pulse Crops Expo is designed to help farmers meet with leaders of pulse crops industry in Nebraska, including seed companies and dealers and pulse crop buyers.

There also will be presentations on crop insurance and production.
The U.S. Agriculture Department says pulse crops are 12 legumes, including peas, lentils and chickpeas, that produce an edible seed grown in a pod. The term “pulses” is limited to crops harvested solely as dry grains, which differentiates them from other vegetable crops that are harvested while still green.

Registration is required by Jan 12th. Call the Cheyenne County Extension office at 308-254-4455 or email kdeboer1r@unl.edu to register.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments