Pulse crop workshop scheduled later this month

An exposition focused on pulse crops has been scheduled for

Jan. 17th at the Prairie Winds Community Center in Bridgeport.

Organizers say Pulse Crops Expo is designed to help farmers meet with leaders of pulse crops industry in Nebraska, including seed companies and dealers and pulse crop buyers.

There also will be presentations on crop insurance and production.

The U.S. Agriculture Department says pulse crops are 12 legumes, including peas, lentils and chickpeas, that produce an edible seed grown in a pod. The term “pulses” is limited to crops harvested solely as dry grains, which differentiates them from other vegetable crops that are harvested while still green.

Registration is required by Jan 12th. Call the Cheyenne County Extension office at 308-254-4455 or email kdeboer1r@unl.edu to register.