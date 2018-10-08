Purdue: GMO Labeling Law Still Expected This Year

The GMO Labeling law mandated by Congress will be established by the end of this year, according to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.

Perdue told Organic Insider last week that despite delays, USDA will finalize the law yet this year. Congress passed a bill in 2016 that mandated the Department of Agriculture to create and implement the regulation by July 29, 2018. However, USDA missed that deadline, largely due to review delays in the rule making process, according to Perdue.

The Center for Food Safety filed a lawsuit against USDA in August for failing to meet the deadlines. At the time, the organization said: “Trump, Perdue, and their corporate lobbyists may want indefinite delay and keeping Americans in the dark, but the law doesn’t permit it.”