Questions Remain on China’s GMO Commitments

One of the components of the 100-day plan on trade between the US and China reached earlier this year between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping was a commitment China’s National Biosafety Committee would hold a meeting by the end of May and evaluate eight pending US biotech crop products.

Some now signal there may have been different products referenced by the two sides. Dow AgroSciences said it previously understood that its “Enlist” variety of soybean was one of the eight pending biotechnology traits referenced under the 100-day plan. However, China’s Ministry of Agriculture recently told the firm that variety was not one of the eight.

“We are seeking to clarify MOA’s position related to Enlist soybeans,” Dow said in a press release. “We will continue to work cooperatively with MOA to ensure this much-needed new technology will soon be available to farmers located in the US and throughout the Americas.”