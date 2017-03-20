Rabo AgriFinance Strengthens Partnership with National FFA Organization

INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, March 20, 2017/National FFA Organization) – For the past 12 years, Rabo AgriFinance has worked with the National FFA Organization to ensure the future of agriculture and agricultural education. Through a generous donation, Rabo AgriFinance has worked with FFA to provide FFA members the opportunity to grow into leaders, build their communities and strengthen agriculture.

In 2017, Rabo AgriFinance will serve as a Five Star sponsor. They currently support supervised agricultural experience grants, scholarships, the beef production-entrepreneurship proficiency as well as the Living to Serve platform.

“We appreciate that the goals and values of Rabo Agrifinance align with FFA and that they see agricultural education and FFA as a critical part of their industry and company success,” said Molly Ball, National FFA Foundation president. “We are thankful for their increased support to become a Five Star sponsor.”

“Rabo AgriFinance understands the importance of supporting National FFA and youth in agriculture education as we were founded by farmers for farmers,” said Van Dewey, Rabo Agrifinance general manager/senior vice president west territory. “We have over 40 offices across the U.S. located in rural towns, agricultural centers and farming regions where our clients live and work and are proud to partner with such a great organization that is creating great leaders for the future. ”

At the local, state and national levels, FFA brings their mission to life for student members. Members gain experience in the areas of agricultural literacy and advocacy, agricultural knowledge, career exploration, leadership development, food security and service engagement.