Rabobank Releases Report on Effects of a Chinese-U.S. Trade Dispute

St. Louis, Mo. (March 28, 2017) – The Rabobank RaboResearch Food and Agribusiness analysts based in China are attempting to scope out the ‘what-ifs?’ of a large-scale trade dispute between China and the U.S., in particular regarding soybeans and pork, in a political environment that is currently becoming both more unpredictable and increasingly nationalistic.

This trade dispute hovering between China and the U.S. under the Trump administration has the potential to becoming a full-fledged trade war, although the probability is still low according to Ping Chew, Head of RaboResearch Food & Agribusiness Asia. “Any actions by the US could be retaliated by China, and the impact could be significant price volatility in the short term, to changes in trade flows and supply chains in the longer term.”

U.S. trade with China is big: In 2016, the country exported USD 115bn to China while importing USD 462bn with agriculture products making up one of the top five categories of American imports to China.

There are measures the U.S. could impose ranging from bringing up to WTO more cases, 20 percent border adjustment tax, to even more drastic efforts. The main U.S. food & agriculture products that could be affected if China were to retaliate with similar measures to possible U.S. trade measures are soybeans, pork, DGGS, cotton, orange juice, and consumer foods—even in the case of a ‘low-intensity’ dispute. Meanwhile, consumer food and beverage companies could suffer even more if the dispute were to turn into an even nastier nationalistic trade war.

Soybeans

China, being the world’s largest soybean importer (with over 60% of global trade), imports roughly 86m tonnes of soybeans, of which 42m tonnes come from Brazil, 34m tonnes from the US, while the remaining 10m tonnes stem from Argentina and Uruguay. In Rabobank’s low-probability scenario, if the Chinese government were to boycott US beans, South America would become the sole supplier to meet China’s demand.

Pork

On pork imports: In 2016, China imported 215,000 tonnes of pork, out of total pork-related imports of 1.62m tonnes. China could suspend US pork shipments due to technical issues or by levying anti-dumping duties. This would lead to increased inflows throughout the grey channel, which already plays a key role in beef and offal meat shipments to China. The gap would be filled by rising imports from the EU and South America.

This ensuing trade dispute, with its potential escalation into a downright ‘trade war’, could not only significantly disrupt Chinese-US trade and investment flows but it could also become a major hurdle when it comes to the global movement of goods. Price movements will also be highly volatile in the short term, while the global supply and operational chain could be affected in the longer term. “The consequences are major in these ‘what-ifs’, but we sincerely hope calmer heads will prevail,” concludes Ping.