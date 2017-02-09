Rally Declares Property Tax Reform Needs To Be A Priority

The group Reform for Nebraska’s Future and partners came together Thursday in the Capitol Rotunda to call attention to the property tax issue in the state of Nebraska. With the Legislative Revenue Committee holding a hearing this afternoon on LB337 and LB338, groups joined forces to push legislators to make property tax reform their top priority. Property owners are currently receiving their most recent assessments and property tax bills in the mail and are shocked at the increases. Reports have shown that rates are rising across the state , as high as 800 percent in Omaha. “According to a recent poll , 62 percent of Nebraskans believe that property tax reform needs to be the priority for this legislative session. Even greater, 77 percent believe that property tax reform is necessary,” said Reform for Nebraska’s Future’s Executive Director Trent Fellers. “13,000 Nebraskans from all 93 counties have signed our petition asking for property tax reform and Reform for Nebraska’s Future is asking legislators to act on Nebraska’s needs. Property tax reform is the priority!” “For us to achieve meaningful and lasting tax reforms that lower our overall reliance on property taxes, we must rebalance Nebraska’s tax burden among those revenue sources,” added Mark McHargue, Vice-President of Nebraska Farm Bureau. “From our perspective, Nebraska has a one-billion dollar property tax issue. That means it would take a billion dollars to equally rebalance property taxes, state sales taxes and state income taxes” Don Schuller from the Gage County Property Tax Group said simply, “property taxes are extremely high and we need reform now!” “I don’t think there is one ag group in the state where property taxes isn’t a priority. It’s not just about agriculture, it’s about homeowners, it’s about small businesses, it’s about the viability and the economics in our rural communities and on our farms,” added Al Juhnke, Executive Director of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association. “The last few years have been down times on some farms and property taxes are eating up much of their margins. We need reform both now and long-term.” Nebraska currently pays the seventh highest property taxes in the country – higher than all surrounding states. And data recently released by the Nebraska Department of Revenue showed that property tax rates have increased by 60 percent over the past decade. Property taxes account for nearly 50 percent of all state revenues, which is unbalanced. Reform for Nebraska’s Future recently released a Legislative Report Card that looks at different legislative proposals that have been introduced with an impact on tax policy and identified those that meet and do not meet Reform for Nebraska’s Future’s principles. LB337 and LB338, which the Legislative Revenue Committee is holding a hearing on today, were both found to not meet our principles for meaningful property tax reform as they are currently drafted. As a group made up of property owners across Nebraska, we encourage lawmakers to fix the problems that cause high property taxes once and for all. Property owners cannot be asked to continue to be relied on for such a large portion of Nebraska’s revenue and a more equitable system is necessary. Reform should be balanced, should be revenue neutral and not cost Nebraskans a dime more in taxes than is currently generated, and reform must be done in a way that ensures stable funding for Nebraska’s priorities like education, well into the future. Groups participating in today’s press conference include: