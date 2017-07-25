Ranchers Applaud U.S. Senate’s Confirmation of Bernhardt As Deputy Secretary of Interior

WASHINGTON — Ethan Lane, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s Executive Director, Federal Lands, and Executive Director of the Public Lands Council today released the following statement in response to the U.S. Senate’s confirmation of David Bernhardt to be Deputy Secretary of the Interior:

“One of any Administration’s most important jobs is to staff key positions with knowledgeable, experienced, and top-notch personnel, and those words describe David Bernhardt perfectly. The Administration deserves credit for nominating him, the Senate deserves credit for confirming him, and America’s ranchers can’t wait to start working with him to become even better stewards of our nation’s public and private lands.

“Hopefully the White House and Senate will be able to build on this momentum to fill many more vacant senior administration offices in the near future.”

Editors Note: On May 18, NCBA and PLC sent a letter in support of Mr. Bernhardt to US. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Chairman of the U.S. Senate’s Energy and Natural Resources Committee. You can read the full letter here.