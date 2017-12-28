“Ranching for Profitability” Meetings Held Across Nebraska

Grazing, reproduction, and cattle health, the pillars to beef profitability, will be covered in half-day workshops in 10 communities across Nebraska in January by Nebraska Extension beef specialists and educators.

“Ranching for Profitability” workshops will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. (local time). Locations include Burwell and Thedford on Jan. 9; O’Neill and Ainsworth on Jan. 10; Gordon and Valentine on Jan. 11; Kearney and Broken Bow on Jan.16; and Brady and Kimball on Jan. 17.

Contact the local Extension Office one week prior for a meal count. Please note: speakers and topics may vary by location; contact the local extension office for a list of topics and speakers.

Clint Krehbiel, Head of the UNL Animal Science Department, will discuss “Nutrition and Management Practices for Weaned Calves for Improved Health and Well-Being.” Krehbiel will also give an update on the UNL Animal Science program.

Nebraska Extension Beef Nutrition Specialist Travis Mulliniks will cover managing cows’ diets before and after calving to prepare them for the breeding season.

The challenge continues as land managers battle newly introduced and established problem weeds. Nebraska Extension Range and Forage Specialist Mitch Stephenson will discuss control methods for pasture weeds.

Jerry Volesky and Daren Redfearn are experts in the field of irrigated forages and will share their insight in growing forage crops.

Dates, times, location and contact information for the workshop series (all times are local):

Jan. 9, Burwell: Sandstone Grill, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; 308-346-4200;

Jan. 9, Thedford: Sandhills Corral 5-9 p.m.; 308-645-2267;

Jan. 10, O’Neill: Holt County Courthouse Annex 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 402-336-2760;

Jan. 10, Ainsworth: Lutheran Church, 5-9 p.m., 402-387-2213;

Jan. 11, Gordon: Gordon Community Building, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 308-327-2312;

Jan. 11, Valentine: Peppermill Restaurant, 5-9 p.m., 402-376-1850;

Jan. 16, Kearney: Buffalo County Extension Office, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 308-236-1235;

Jan. 16, Broken Bow: Country Club, 5-9 p.m., 308-872-6831;

Jan. 17, Brady: Brady Community Center, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 308-532-2683;

Jan. 17, Kimball: 4-H Building, 5-9 p.m., 308-235-3122.