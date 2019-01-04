class="post-template-default single single-post postid-357125 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

BY Senator Stabenow | January 4, 2019
Ranking Member Stabenow Statement on Announcement of Sen. Pat Roberts’ Retirement

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, & Forestry, issued the following statement regarding U.S. Senator and Chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee Pat Roberts’ decision to not seek reelection:

“Throughout his career, Pat Roberts has been a true champion for American agriculture and for Kansas farmers, ranchers, and families.

“Day in and day out, he defines what it means to be a consensus builder. As my true friend and partner on the Senate Agriculture Committee, he always puts the needs of our farmers and ranchers first and never wavers in his commitment to getting things done.

“It is an honor to serve with him and I look forward to working with him over the next two years on the important issues facing our farmers and families.”

