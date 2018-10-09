Rapid Reaction: Lawmakers, Ag Groups Welcome Year-Round E15

Today, President Donald Trump directed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to begin the rule making process to allow E15 fuel to be sold year round. From lawmakers to agriculture associations, the common reaction in the industry has been positive.

Lawmakers and Leaders

Secretary Perdue Statement

“This is another case of ‘Promises Made, Promises Kept’ for President Trump. Expanding the sale of E15 year-round is sound policy for a variety of reasons. Consumers will have more choices when they fill up at the pump, including environmentally friendly fuel with decreased emissions. It is also an excellent way to use our high corn productivity and improved yields. Year-round sale of E15 will increase demand for corn, which is obviously good for growers. This has been a years-long fight and is another victory for our farm and rural economies. Along with E15 expansion, we also welcome much-needed reforms to the RIN market, which will also increase transparency.

“President Trump has again made it abundantly clear that he is unleashing the full potential of American energy production as we retake our rightful place as the world’s leader. I thank President Trump for his steadfast support of E15 expansion, while also acknowledging the close working relationship we’ve developed with Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. I look forward to working with the EPA to see rulemaking and year-round E15 completed by the driving season of 2019.”

Congressman Don Bacon (NE-02)

“Nebraska is the second largest producer of ethanol, and today’s announcement by the President to allow the sale of E15 year-round is a big win for our state! I had previously urged the President to remove the arbitrary restriction of E15 sales in the summer months, and he kept his promise. This is a boost for Nebraska’s ag economy and will offer more choice for consumers at the pumps.”

Congressman Adrian Smith

“The year-round availability of higher ethanol blends such as E15 is a simple, common sense measure which I have long championed for its benefits to producers, refiners, and consumers across America. In addition to introducing legislation requiring the EPA to allow the sale of E15 throughout the year, I have sent multiple letters and consulted administration officials on numerous occasions to this end. President Trump has long stated his support for renewable fuels, and I appreciate him following through on this commitment.”

Agriculture Groups and Associations

NCGA Welcomes Year-Round E15

National Corn Growers Association President Lynn Chrisp today praised an announcement from President Trump, setting the necessary regulatory steps in motion to allow for year-round sales of E15.

“Corn farmers across the country have been advocating for year-round sales of higher ethanol blends like E15 to help grow demand, provide consumers with more options at the pump and improve economic conditions across rural America,” said Chrisp. “We thank President Trump for following through on his commitment to America’s farmers.”

Outdated regulations currently require retailers in many areas of the country to stop selling E15, a blend of gasoline and 15 percent ethanol approved for all vehicles 2001 and newer, during the summer months. Updating this regulation will give consumers year-round access to a fuel choice that can save them between three and 10 cents per gallon.

“Earlier this year, the President correctly described this barrier as ‘unnecessary’ and ‘ridiculous’,” said Chrisp. “The President also faced pressure to fix this regulatory problem through a bad deal that would have been harmful to farmers. He made the right decision to move this common-sense regulatory relief on its own, and farmers are very grateful.”

Updating this regulation, which was issued before the EPA approved E15 in 2011, will also further environmental policy goals because E15 and other higher blends produce lower evaporative and tailpipe emissions.

“With nine out of ten vehicles on the road today approved to use E15, consumers should have this lower-cost option year-round,” said Chrisp. “NCGA will be taking an active role in the regulatory process, urging EPA to move forward with making the President’s commitment a reality by next summer.”

Chrisp also thanked USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue and Iowa Senators Grassley and Ernst for their steadfast support of ethanol and corn farmers.

Growth Energy

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor today applauded President Trump’s announcement of plans to lift restrictions on E15, a fuel blend with 15 percent ethanol approved for 9 out of 10 cars on the road. Currently, retailers throughout most of the country are prohibited from offering E15 to drivers during the summer months, costing consumers an opportunity to save up to 10 cents per gallon. In addition, fuel retailers must pay to retool and relabel their product offerings each year, creating confusion among drivers and holding back other retailers from embracing new options at the pump.

“We thank President Trump for delivering on his promise to rural America by lifting the summerrestriction on E15 sales,” said Skor. “He answered the call from American farmers by removing the single most important barrier to growth in higher biofuel blends. This announcement is great news for farmers, biofuel workers, retailers and consumers everywhere who want to enjoy cleaner, more affordable options at the fuel pump. This is a critical step toward giving American motorists higher-octane options at a lower cost all year long.

“We sincerely appreciate President Trump’s steadfast commitment to rural America. Nationwide E15 sales promise to drive demand for two billion bushels of American corn and help restore growth in rural communities hit hardest by the downturn in farm income. America’s farmers and rural workers are eager to see the President’s agenda for rural growth succeed, and today was a critical part of completing that mission.

Nebraska Ethanol Board

“We are grateful to the President for taking this crucial step toward year-round E15 sales,” said Nebraska Ethanol Board Administrator Sarah Caswell. “We are hopeful this long overdue federal waiver will be finalized and effective before the summer driving season.”

According to Growth Energy, a national ethanol trade association, allowing year-round sales of E15 by granting the RVP waiver could boost domestic ethanol demand by 1.3 billion gallons within five years.

“We should see an increase in fuel retailers across the state and nation offering E15 when the red tape and regulatory barriers are removed,” said Randy Gard, Nebraska Ethanol Board petroleum representative and chief operations officer for Bosselman Enterprises. “The waiver takes the perceived risk out of the market for fuel retailers, which will stimulate ethanol markets. E15 gives consumers another renewable, low-cost option at the pump.”

Nebraska Corn

“As a corn farmer and dedicated ethanol customer, I applaud the president’s support in increasing the availability of E15,” said Dan Wesely, president of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association and farmer from Morse Bluff. “By allowing for year-round sales of E15, consumers will have the option to select a locally-produced product that burns cleaner, has a higher-octane rating and is less expensive.”

“E15 is the most tested fuel ever,” said David Bruntz, chairman of the Nebraska Corn Board and farmer from Friend. “Today’s announcement by President Trump is a win for corn farmers, the rural economy, motorists and anybody that likes to breathe clean air. I want to thank President Trump, USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue, Gov. Ricketts and our Nebraska congressional delegation who have been unwavering in their support for rural Nebraska and our corn and ethanol industries.”

American Farm Bureau

President Zippy Duvall:

“Today’s announcement by President Trump in support of year-round E15 sales is a win for American farmers and consumers. After years of declining farm income, opening up markets to additional fuel choices helps create new demand that farmers desperately need. As our country has worked on breaking our dependency on foreign oil, our farmers have played a major role in helping us become more energy independent. AFBF applauds the president for his support of homegrown biofuels and upholding the campaign promises made to rural America. We look forward to working with the Environmental Protection Agency to successfully implement year-round E15 sales.”