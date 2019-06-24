27 Governors Send Letter Asking Congress to Ratify USMCA

Just over half the nation’s governors co-signed a letter to Congress asking for rapid ratification of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement. In a letter dated Thursday, June 20, it says, “Nearly 25 years after passing the North American Free Trade Agreement, it’s time to update our trade policies with two of our most critical trading partners.”

The governors, all Republicans, say the USMCA is a “comprehensive, twenty-first-century trade agreement” which will protect trade secrets and intellectual property, prevents corruption, prevents importation of goods produced by forced labor, and expands the agricultural market by lowering trade barriers for farmers and ranchers.

The Jamestown, North Dakota, Sun says the letter also reads, “As chief executives of our states, we urge Congress to pass the USMCA quickly so American workers can begin reaping the benefits of improved trade with our North American neighbors,” The letter also says. “Passing the agreement quickly will give our small and large businesses the stability and predictability they need to expand, invest, and create more jobs.”

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, one of the co-signers, says, “American producers are among the world’s best and can compete with anyone on a level playing field. The USMCA represents a tremendous opportunity to advance free and fair trade.”