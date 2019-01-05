Reaction to Senator Roberts’ Retirement Announcement

Kansas Senator Pat Roberts announced today his retirement from the U.S. Senate at the end of his current term. The Kansas Corn Growers Association released the following statement by KCGA CEO Greg Krissek:

“I can’t think of a lawmaker who is more in touch with U.S. and Kansas agriculture, and it’s hard for us to consider a future without Pat Roberts as a Kansas senator,” KCGA CEO Greg Krissek said. “Farmers in Kansas and across the nation have benefited from Senator Roberts’ insightful and dedicated leadership in the Senate–especially his work on the Senate Ag Committee.”

====================