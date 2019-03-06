Reclamation issues snowmelt forecast for North Platte River Basin

MILLS, Wyo. – The Wyoming Area Office of the Bureau of Reclamation in Mills has prepared the March snowmelt runoff forecasts and operating plans for the North Platte River Basin.

“Based on this month’s projection of near average runoff, we expect the North Platte Basin water contractors will have a full water supply this year,” said Wyoming Area Manager, Carlie Ronca.

The March forecasts indicate the spring snowmelt runoff will be near average. Total April through July runoff in the North Platte River Basin above Glendo Dam is expected to be 890,000 acre-feet (af) which is 98 percent of the 30-year average.

As of February 28, 2019, storage content in the North Platte Reservoirs amounts to 1,759,773 af, which is 110 percent of the 30-year average. The total conservation storage capacity of the North Platte Reservoir System is approximately 2.8 million af.

Current releases are 530 cubic feet per second (cfs) from Seminoe Reservoir through the Miracle Mile, 500 cfs out of Gray Reef, and no cfs out of Guernsey Reservoir. Based on current projections for the months of April, May, June, and July, the releases out of Seminoe Reservoir are not expected to exceed 3,000 cfs, while flows out of Gray Reef are expected to be in the range of approximately 2,500 to 3,000 cfs. Releases from Guernsey will be in the 3,500 to 5,300 cfs range. Pathfinder Reservoir is not expected to spill this spring.