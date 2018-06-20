Reclamation will lower Guernsey Reservoir for annual silt run

MILLS, Wyo. – The Wyoming Area Office of the Bureau of Reclamation in Mills, Wyo., will be lowering the water level in Guernsey Reservoir in preparation for the annual silt run.

“The silt run is an operation which provides silt-laden water to Goshen, Gering-Fort Laramie, and Pathfinder Irrigation Districts under contract with Reclamation,” said Carlie Ronca, Wyoming Area Manager.

On the evening of July 4, the release of water from Glendo Reservoir will be decreased from approximately 5,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) to a flow of approximately 3,000 cfs.

The decreased flow will cause a rapid decline of the Guernsey Reservoir level of approximately 25 feet starting July 5 – 10. By Monday, July 9, the boat ramps at Guernsey Reservoir will no longer be useable due to the low reservoir level.

Water being released from Glendo Reservoir will flow through Guernsey Reservoir flushing silt from Guernsey Reservoir into the canals of downstream irrigators.

The silt run will begin on July 11 and is anticipated to continue through July 24.

Beginning on the morning of July 25, the release of water from Glendo Reservoir will be rapidly increased to refill Guernsey Reservoir. The level of Guernsey Reservoir is expected to be suitable

for boating again by the morning of July 27. The reservoir will continue to rise by several feet daily throughout the weekend and reach the normal reservoir operation level on Monday, July 30.

Boaters, recreationists, and irrigators should take proper precautions regarding changing river flows below Glendo and Guernsey Reservoirs and the rapid lowering and refilling of Guernsey Reservoir.