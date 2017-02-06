Record Attendance in Nashville as NCBA Members New Elect Officers

NASHVILLE, TENN. (Feb. 4, 2017) – The 2017 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show wrapped up on Saturday with the election of Nebraska cattleman Craig Uden as the organization’s new president. More than 9,300 people attended this year’s convention, shattering the previous record of 8,200, to engage in grassroots policy process, hear from industry experts and attend the expansive trade show. Attendees enjoyed live music all week and closed the convention with a night at the Grand Ole Opry.

Kevin Kester of Parkfield, Calif., was voted to serve as NCBA president-elect. Jennifer Houston of Sweetwater, Tenn., will serve as vice president. Jerry Effertz of Velva, N.D., is the new Federation chairman and the new Federation vice chair is Dawn Caldwell of Edgar, Neb. The new NCBA Policy Division chairman is Joe Guild, Reno, Nev. and Jerry Bohn of Pratt, Kan., is the new policy vice chairman.

Uden, a fourth-generation cattleman from Elwood, Neb., said he is proud to lead the organization.

“It is an honor to be selected to lead the industry that my family has worked in for four generations,” Uden said. “We have a great opportunity in the coming year and sharing our story on Capitol Hill and around the country is going to be top priority.”

Uden is a partner in Darr Feedlot Inc., a commercial cattle feeding operation in central Nebraska. Craig and his wife, Terri, also own and manage a commercial cow-calf operation.

In addition to electing the new officer team, NCBA members voted on new and expiring policy issues, and set policy priorities for the organization that will direct the efforts of NCBA in Washington D.C., and elsewhere.

“The coming year is going to be a huge one for the cattle and beef industry from a policy standpoint,” Uden said. “We are facing unprecedented change in Washington D.C., and we’re going to work tirelessly to make sure our producers’ voices are heard in Washington on important issues like tax reform, regulatory relief and international trade.”

As president of NCBA, Uden will lead the organization’s policy work and oversee efforts as a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. To learn more about the organization visit the website: www.beefusa.org