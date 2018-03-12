Red Tape Officially Cut on Devastating Organic Livestock, Poultry Regulations

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Pat Roberts, R-Kan., Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, today praised the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) announcement of a finalized rule that withdraws a controversial regulation that would have revised organic livestock and poultry production standards. The withdrawal is effective May 13, 2018.

“It’s official – the Obama Administration rule that would have jeopardized the livelihood of organic livestock and poultry producers is gone,” said Chairman Roberts. “America’s organic livestock and poultry producers can now breathe easy that they can maintain the health of their flocks and herds the best way they see fit, and they will not be driven out of business by another government regulation. I thank Secretary Perdue for listening to their concerns and withdrawing this damaging rule.”

Chairman Roberts has consistently opposed this rule and other onerous regulations that increase the paperwork burden and drive up the cost of production for farmers and ranchers. Under Chairman Roberts’ leadership, the Senate Agriculture Committee held a hearing in May 2016 on the U.S. livestock and poultry sectors, which included testimony from a variety of producers. That same day, Chairman Roberts successfully led a bipartisan, bicameral request to extend the public comment period for this rule. In July 2016, Chairman Roberts led a bipartisan coalition of Senators in sending a second letter to the USDA requesting additional information on producers’ concerns over the rule.