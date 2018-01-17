Four Associate Members Join RFA

The Renewable Fuels Association (RFA) is pleased to announce four new associate members have joined in recent weeks. The new members are: NALCO Water, Whitefox Technologies, Renewable Fuels Nebraska, and K Coe Isom.

NALCO Water, based in Naperville, Ill., is a provider of water treatment and process improvements. An EcoLab company, NALCO Water has been a trusted partner to the ethanol industry for more than 15 years. It helps ethanol producers increase performance, lower the total cost of operation and boost profitability.

Whitefox Technologies, based in London, is focused on membrane applications and processes in the following areas: biofuel ethanol, pharmaceutical, industrial and potable ethanol. The company combines knowledge of membrane separation with efficient process integration for new or existing production facilities.

Renewable Fuels Nebraska, based in Lincoln, is the trade association for Nebraska’s ethanol industry, which produces more than 2 billion gallons annually, making it the second top state for ethanol production.

K Coe Isom, based in Lenexa, Kan., is a national accounting and consulting firm focused on food and agriculture. In addition to tax, audit and lending management, the company also consults with many biofuel producers on specific projects.

“Renewable Fuels Nebraska is pleased to be a new associate member of RFA,” said Renewable Fuels Nebraska Executive Director Troy Bredenkamp. “As a state association in a leading ethanol producing state, we understand the need to work with others on both the state and national level, and RFA has been there from the beginning and a leader on those critical policy issues facing our industry. We look forward to working with RFA to advance the ethanol agenda far into the future.”

“We are pleased to welcome these new associate members to the RFA family,” said RFA Vice President of Industry Relations Robert White. “Through technical expertise, consulting and lobbying, they are helping our industry grow to meet growing consumer demand, both domestically and abroad, and I look forward to them being active members for years to come, as we work together to expand marketplace opportunities for ethanol.”