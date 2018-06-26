Regarding the US EPA Announced 2019 Renewable Volume Obligation (RVO)

“While we are obviously pleased with the announced renewable volume obligation of 19.88 billion gallons of American-made renewable fuels to be blended in 2019, it will be a futile victory if Administrator Pruitt’s EPA continues to say one thing, yet do another.

The announced volume is near meaningless if this EPA continues to grant back-door RFS waivers to nearly any and all refineries who submit the paperwork, particularly if the volume being waived is not reallocated as required under the RFS.”

“The proof, in this case, will be in the execution and implementation of the 2019 RVO. Unfortunately, Administrator Pruitt has said many things that sound very positive on the surface, but the when the rubber hits the road, ethanol is being short-changed and curtailed at every turn and corner. Until we see implementation and results that match the rhetoric, Nebraska’s ethanol producers will likely remain skeptical of any announcement coming out of this EPA”

By Ted Free, RFN President and General Manager of Bridgeport Ethanol

“This is a situation where actions on the part of the EPA will undoubtedly speak louder than any words or announcement. Thus far, the Trump Administration’s EPA under Administrator Pruitt has been one disappointment after another for the US ethanol industry. What is most disappointing is the actions of this EPA against home-grown biofuels continue to be in contrast with the support for ethanol and biodiesel that President Trump has stated publicly on numerous occasions.”