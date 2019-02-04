Register for the Pork Management Conference

DES MOINES, Iowa — The National Pork Board will host its annual Pork Management Conference, April 16-19, in Nashville, Tennessee. At the annual conference, a diverse set of experts from across the country will address business trends and challenges facing the U.S. pork industry. Through presentations, breakout sessions and networking, attendees will gain important insight on the pork industry and its challenges along with learning more about financial management practices to improve the performance and efficiency of pig farming.

“The Pork Management Conference continues to be an important event for pork producers,” said Emily Erickson, chair of the Pork Checkoff’s Producer and State Services Committee and a pig farmer from Jackson, Minnesota. “It is exciting to have a great line up of guest presenters and industry experts who will provide valuable knowledge and insight for our producers and other attendees.”

In addition to the general sessions on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday mornings, two concurrent afternoon sessions are planned for Thursday. Topics will include benchmarking, disaster recovery, risk management, research and development, tax credits, finding and keeping talented workers, accounting, and tax updates.

Registration is $425 per person through March 22 and $475 after that. No refunds will be made after March 29. A registration form and a detailed list of events are available at pork.org/pmc.