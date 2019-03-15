class="post-template-default single single-post postid-372542 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

Reinke Recognizes Carlson Irrigation Technician with PLUS Program Longevity Award

BY Reinke Irrigation | March 15, 2019
Chadd Carlson at Carlson Irrigation (Courtesy of Reinke Irrigation)

(DESHLER, Neb.) – Reinke has recognized Chadd Carlson with Carlson Irrigation in Shickley with a 10-year PLUS Program Longevity Award. Carlson received the award in recognition of his dedication to maintaining a PLUS Program certification for 10 years.

“Committing to the Reinke PLUS Program also shows a commitment to the growers that our dealers serve,” said Reinke Service Training Administrator Jennifer Craig. “To maintain this certification for 10 years is a huge accomplishment. Reinke is proud to honor the dedication shown by these individuals.”

The Reinke PLUS (Proven Leaders in Unmatched Service) Program is a service training coursework that’s offered to full-service Reinke dealers. The program includes a series of six service training courses and a testing process to qualify as a PLUS or Platinum PLUS certified technician.

To maintain certification, 16 service training credits must be earned each year either through online or in-class training. Certified Reinke PLUS technicians are trained to deliver the most advanced technical service and support to customers.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
