Renewable Fuels Nebraska Selects Troy Bredenkamp as Next Executive Director

Renewable Fuels Nebraska (RFN), the trade organization for Nebraska’s ethanol industry, announced today that they have selected Troy Bredenkamp to be the organization’s next Executive Director. Bredenkamp, who most recently served as the General Manager of the Nebraska Rural Electric Association (NREA), will begin his role with RFN on November 1.

“We are excited to have Troy and his extensive association experiences leading our organization into the Future,” said Ted Free, General Manager of Bridgeport Ethanol and President of Renewable Fuels Nebraska.

“We face a lot of challenges and opportunities in Nebraska’s ethanol industry. Troy possesses the background, the expertise and the vision to help our members navigate those challenges while helping to propel our organization and industry forward”.

Prior to his last position, Bredenkamp served as CEO of the Colorado Farm Bureau, Director of Congressional Relations with American Farm Bureau Federation in Washington, DC and Vice President of Technical Services with Nebraska Cattlemen.

“As the 2nd largest ethanol producing state in the US, this is a tremendous opportunity to serve as RFN’s next executive director, getting in on the ground floor and helping build an organization worthy of the significant economic role that the ethanol industry plays here in Nebraska,” Bredenkamp said. “Agriculture and rural

prosperity have always been passions of mine, and RFN represents ethanol – one of the greatest value-added agricultural products and one with substantial economic significance to this state. I am excited to get started representing this vital industry.”

A native Nebraskan born in York, Bredenkamp was raised on a small family farm near Waco, NE. He holds a BS in Education from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. Bredenkamp serves on the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry State Board of Directors and as the Public Affairs Council Chair for the State Chamber.

Bredenkamp also serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors for The Hope Venture, a Lincoln-based charity helping to improve lives in Africa, India and here in the US. He resides with his family in Lincoln, NE.