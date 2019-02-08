Rep. Bacon Named to House Agriculture Subcommittees

Representative Don Bacon (NE-2) announced today he was appointed to the Livestock and Foreign Agriculture Subcommittee, and the Nutrition, Oversight and Department Operations Subcommittee of the House Agriculture Committee for the 116th Congress.

The Livestock and Foreign Agriculture Subcommittee oversees foreign agricultural assistance, trade promotion, and the inspection, marketing, and promotion policies relating to all livestock, poultry, dairy, and seafood. The Nutrition, Oversight and Department Operations Subcommittee oversees the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and domestic commodity distribution and consumer initiatives.

“Agriculture is the largest industry in Nebraska and expanding market access is crucial for the future of our ag industry. I look forward to continuing to meet with our state’s businesses, farmers, ranchers, and producers and advance Nebraska ag through these subcommittees. I am dedicated to overseeing current regulations and operations that restrict competition efforts and alleviate any burdens in agricultural businesses.”