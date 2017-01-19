Rep. Bacon Statement on Secretary of Agriculture Nominee Sonny Perdue

U.S. Representative Don Bacon (NE-02) released the following statement regarding President-elect Donald Trump’s nomination of former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue to lead the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA):

“The Secretary of Agriculture serves as an important voice for rural Americans. As a new member of the Agriculture Committee, I look forward to working constructively with Governor Perdue to help convey to the President the vital role the Farm Bill plays in maintaining and improving a meaningful safety net for American agriculture that reflects the needs of producers in our state. As a practicing veterinarian and advocate for Georgia farmers and ranchers, his many years of leadership in the agribusiness sector give him a strong grasp of the challenges and opportunities faced by rural Americans. Nebraska’s agriculture community is one of the most vibrant in the nation and a leader in global exports. I look forward to working with Governor Perdue to advance the priorities for family farming and value-added agriculture in Nebraska.”