Rep. Marshall thrilled to see regulations being lifted on renewable fuel

Washington D.C.- Today the Trump Administration announced plans for the Environmental Protection Agency to begin allowing the sale and use of E15 throughout the year. This is great news for our Kansas producers; specifically, our corn, sorghum, and our ethanol plants around the state.

“The ban that was placed on E15 stifled summer consumption of ethanol and unnecessarily limited options for consumers at the pump,” Rep. Marshall said. “When net farm income is already at the lowest dollar level in an almost decade, handcuffing our producers with absurd regulations is the last thing we needed. I am thrilled for the relief and certainty this will bring to the ag economy.”

This announcement ends the uncertainty that comes every year when antiquated rules take effect for portions of the country that limit the use of E15.

“This is another big win for our biofuels industry, and also the Kansas consumer who will be able to purchase high quality, high octane, cleaner fuel at a lower price. Lifting these regulations is a great victory for Kansas, and I am thankful that the President and Acting EPA Director Wheeler put our farmers and consumers first,” Rep. Marshall said

E15 gasoline is approved for use in all vehicles made since 2001. Which today, makes up 90-percent of the cars on the road.

“President Trump delivered a big win for Kansas agriculture today,” Tom Willis, CEO of Conestoga Energy. “I’m grateful for his commitment to putting America and our farmers first so that we can keep doing what we do best: providing clean and affordable renewable fuel for our nation.”

Conestoga Energy is the largest ethanol producer in the state. This announcement will lead to a win-win solution that supports a multitude of jobs across our energy sector.

“We have a great product that is produced here in our state, is a cleaner, safer fuel additive, boosts octane, and lowers fuel prices,” Kansas Corn CEO Greg Krissek said. “Federal regulations were holding us back, and President Trump has held true to his promise to help us get more access to markets for our corn-based fuel.”

Kansas ethanol plants produce nearly half a billion gallons of ethanol a year and creates more than 700 jobs at these plants. Ethanol production also indirectly supports more than 4,000 jobs across the state.

“It is clear the Administration understands the importance of ethanol. This is terrific news for the ethanol industry, American farmers, and the U.S. consumer. We look forward to working with the Administration on implementing this welcome and needed change,” Ron Seeber, CEO of Renew Kansas said. Renew Kansas represents independent ethanol producers and farmers in the ethanol production industry across Kansas.

The sale of E15 is vital to our farmers, ethanol producers, and rural communities.

“We at Kansas Ethanol, LLC are very pleased to hear of the Trump Administration’s announcement to allow year-round E-15 sales and increase RINs market transparency,” Michael Chisam CEO of Kansas Ethanol, LLC. said.

With twelve ethanol plants in the state and eight of them in Congressman Marshall’s district, Kansas is in a position to be a top ethanol exporter and leader in renewable fuel production.

“It is clear the Administration understands the importance of E-15 fuel and the multitude of benefits it provides to the economy and consumers,” Chisam said. “This is terrific news for American farmers and everyone that enjoys a cheaper, cleaner-burning choice at the pump. We look forward to the full implementation of this welcome and needed change.”