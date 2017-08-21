Report Neutral for Corn, Soybeans as Conditions Remain Mostly Stable

Crop conditions were mostly stable last week with corn condition unchanged from the previous week and soybean condition up just 1 percentage point in the good-to-excellent category, according to USDA’s weekly Crop Progress report released Monday.

USDA estimated that 62% of corn was in good-to-excellent condition as of Sunday, Aug. 20, the same as the previous week. Slight improvement was shown in the Dakotas from a week ago.

Corn progress continued to run slightly behind normal. Seventy-six percent of corn had reached the dough stage, down from 83% a year ago, and down slightly from the five-year average of 77%. Twenty-nine percent of corn was dented, down from 37% a year ago and down from the five-year average of 35% dented.

Soybean progress continued slightly ahead of normal with USDA estimating 97% of soybeans in the blooming stage as of Sunday, down from 98% a year ago and even with the five-year average of 97%. Eighty-seven percent of soybeans were setting pods, which was down from 88% a year ago, but above the five-year average of 85%. Sixty percent of the soybean crop was rated in good-to-excellent condition as of Sunday, up 1 percentage point from 59% the previous week.

USDA also reported that 58% of spring wheat was harvested as of Sunday, down from 63% a year ago, but above the five-year average of 51% harvested. Thirty-four percent of spring wheat was rated in good-to-excellent condition up 1 percentage point from 33% the previous week.

Sorghum was 40% coloring, behind the average of 45%, and mature was 26%, also behind the average of 28% mature. Sorghum harvested was 19%, slightly ahead of the average of 18%. Sorghum condition improved to 66% good to excellent from 64% good to excellent the previous week.

Barley was 70% harvested as of Sunday, ahead of the average pace of 58%.

Oats were 78% harvested, behind the average of 83%.

Cotton was 88% setting bolls and 12% bolls opening compared to an average pace of 88% setting bolls and 14% bolls opening. Cotton condition improved to 63% good to excellent from 61% good to excellent the previous week.

Rice was 96% headed, ahead of the average of 92%, and 15% of rice was harvested as of Sunday, slightly ahead of the average of 14% harvested.

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Dough 76 61 83 77 Corn Dented 29 16 37 35 Soybeans Blooming 97 94 98 97 Soybeans Setting Pods 87 79 88 85 Spring Wheat Harvested 58 40 63 51 Cotton Setting Bolls 88 80 91 88 Cotton Bolls Opening 12 10 15 14 Sorghum Headed 84 75 88 82 Sorghum Coloring 40 31 51 45 Sorghum Mature 26 21 28 28 Sorghum Harvested 19 NA 16 18 Oats Harvested 78 66 88 83 Barley Harvested 70 52 68 58 Rice Headed 96 91 97 92 Rice Harvested 15 12 16 14

National Crop Condition Summary (VP=Very Poor; P=Poor; F=Fair; G=Good; E=Excellent) This Week Last Week Last Year VP P F G E VP P F G E VP P F G E Corn 3 9 26 48 14 3 9 26 49 13 2 5 18 54 21 Soybeans 3 9 28 50 10 3 9 29 49 10 2 5 21 54 18 Spring Wheat 23 19 24 27 7 24 18 25 27 6 3 6 25 56 10 Sorghum 2 5 27 56 10 2 6 28 54 10 1 6 28 52 13 Cotton 5 6 26 48 15 8 4 27 44 17 4 14 35 39 8 Rice 1 6 24 54 15 1 6 22 56 15 4 9 26 48 13

NEBRASKA

For the week ending August 20, 2017, temperatures averaged one to five degrees below normal, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Significant rainfall of an inch or more was received across most of the State, while some central counties received up to six inches of rain. There were 4.6 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 7 percent very short, 26 short, 63 adequate, and 4 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 11 percent very short, 31 short, 57 adequate, and 1 surplus.

Field Crops Report:

Corn condition rated 3 percent very poor, 10 poor, 24 fair, 45 good, and 18 excellent. Corn dough was 83 percent, near 85 last year, and equal to the five-year average. Dented was 28 percent, behind 38 last year and 36 average.

Soybean condition rated 3 percent very poor, 8 poor, 28 fair, 50 good, and 11 excellent. Soybeans setting pods was 89 percent, near 90 both last year and average.

Sorghum condition rated 3 percent very poor, 2 poor, 29 fair, 48 good, and 18 excellent. Sorghum headed was 92 percent, near 94 last year and 88 average. Coloring was 24 percent, behind 42 last year, but near 23 average.

Alfalfa condition rated 4 percent very poor, 12 poor, 34 fair, 43 good, and 7 excellent. Alfalfa third cutting was 83 percent complete, near 85 last year and 79 average. Fourth cutting was 24 percent, near 28 last year.

Dry edible beans condition rated 7 percent very poor, 12 poor, 16 fair, 45 good, and 20 excellent. Dry edible beans blooming was 98 percent, ahead of 93 last year. Setting pods was 90 percent, ahead of 85 last year, but near 91 average.

Pasture and Range Report:

Pasture and range conditions rated 5 percent very poor, 22 poor, 43 fair, 28 good, and 2 excellent.

Stock water supplies rated 2 percent very short, 10 short, 88 adequate, and 0 surplus.

KANSAS

Near normal temperatures were recorded across much of the State, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Most areas received one inch or less of rain, with localized rainfall measuring up to four inches in a few southeastern areas. There were 5.1 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture rated 5 percent very short, 26 short, 66 adequate, and 3 surplus. Subsoil moisture rated 4 percent very short, 24 short, 70 adequate, and 2 surplus.

Field Crops Report:

Corn condition rated 4 percent very poor, 10 poor, 29 fair, 43 good, and 14 excellent. Corn dough was 83 percent, near 86 last year and the five-year average of 85. Dented was 40 percent, behind 48 last year and 46 average.

Soybean condition rated 2 percent very poor, 8 poor, 35 fair, 49 good, and 6 excellent. Soybeans blooming was 95 percent, near 93 last year, and ahead of 90 average. Setting pods was 79 percent, ahead of 69 last year and 66 average.

Sorghum condition rated 1 percent very poor, 6 poor, 31 fair, 53 good, and 9 excellent. Sorghum headed was 79 percent, behind 89 last year, but near 77 average. Coloring was 11 percent, behind 30 last year and 20 average.

Cotton condition rated 3 percent very poor, 4 poor, 38 fair, 50 good, and 5 excellent. Cotton squaring was 86 percent, near 88 last year, and behind 91 average. Setting bolls was 44 percent, near 48 last year, and behind 56 average. Bolls opening was 7 percent, ahead of 2 last year, and near 5 average.

Sunflower condition rated 0 percent very poor, 2 poor, 33 fair, 57 good, and 8 excellent. Sunflowers blooming was 70 percent, behind 80 last year, and near 72 average.

Alfalfa condition rated 2 percent very poor, 10 poor, 35 fair, 50 good, and 3 excellent. Alfalfa third cutting was 92 percent complete, near 90 last year, and ahead of 81 average. Fourth cutting was 24 percent, near 27 last year, but ahead of 17 average.

Pasture and Range Report:

Pasture and range conditions rated 2 percent very poor, 9 poor, 33 fair, 50 good, and 6 excellent.

Stock water supplies rated 1 percent very short, 11 short, 87 adequate, and 1 surplus.