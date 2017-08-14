Report Shows Shift to Legal Farm Labor

A new report by the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute finds the number of undocumented farm workers dropped over a 14-year period.

Between 2000 and 2014, the report says undocumented workers in the agricultural sector dropped from 55 percent to 47 percent. The report analyzed data from the U.S. Department of Labor’s National Agricultural Worker Survey and said the labor shift was largely caused by a decline in illegal immigration from Mexico after the 2008 recession.

Politico says that many of the migrant farm workers now in the United States have been here for some time and have settled with their families. The report also found that U.S. farm workers are now mostly Mexican-born men, and that half of farm workers received Medicaid, food stamps or other benefits in 2014.