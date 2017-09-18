Representative Jeff Fortenberry Receives Golden Triangle Award From Farmers Union

LINCOLN– Nebraska Farmers Union (NeFU) presented Representative Jeff Fortenberry with the Golden Triangle Award, National Farmers Union’s (NFU) highest legislative honor. The award was presented recently as part of the annual NFU fall Fly-In that brought 320 Farmers Union members from across the country to Washington, DC to share their views and concerns with their elected officials. Fortenberry was one of 33 House and Senate members honored this year.

Eight Nebraskans participated in the NFU Fly-In meetings with members of Congress and their staffs. In addition to Hansen, Nebraska participants included Bill Armbrust and Jeffrey Downing from Elkhorn, Kevin Harrington and Camdyn Kavan from Lincoln, Sean Mohlman from Red Cloud, Jim Knopik from Belgrade, and Dr. Merlin Friesen from Filley.

The Golden Triangle is an annual award presented to members of Congress who have demonstrated leadership and support policies that benefit America’s family farmers, ranchers, and rural communities.

The Golden Triangle, first presented in 1988, symbolizes the core principles of the Farmers Union: education, cooperation, and legislation. This year’s Golden Triangle honorees were selected for their leadership and contribution to several issues important to family farmers and ranchers.

Representative Fortenberry’s award was presented by NeFU President John Hansen and the NeFU team during their meeting with him Wednesday morning.

“We appreciate Representative Fortenberry’s continued leadership on renewable energy, conservation, rural development, and a wide range family farm and ranch issues that support farm and ranch families and their rural communities,” said NeFU President John Hansen. “We appreciate Representative Fortenberry’s thoughtful approach to understanding the issues that impact family farm and ranch agriculture and our state.”