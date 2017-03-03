RFA Applauds Legislation to Provide Year-Round Consumer Access to Higher Ethanol Blends

On Thursday, two bills were introduced in Congress that would extend the Reid vapor pressure (RVP) waiver to ethanol blends above 10 percent. Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Bob Dinneen had the following statement:

“I applaud the leadership of Senators Fischer, Donnelly and Grassley, and Representatives Loebsack and Smith, for calling attention to this critical issue that hinders stations from offering year-round access to E15 and other higher level ethanol blends. Major marketers like Thornton’s, Kum & Go, Sheetz and RaceTrac already offer the fuel blend, but the industry is being hamstrung by EPA’s nonsensical disparate treatment of higher level blends. Ethanol is the lowest cost, cleanest and highest octane source of fuel on the planet. Greater consumer access to higher level blends remains our top priority and we are committed to working with leaders in Congress and the administration to make that a reality.”