RFA Honors Farmer Ron Alverson with 2018 Industry Award

San Antonio— Ron Alverson, a farmer, founding member of the South Dakota Corn Growers Association, and board member of Dakota Ethanol LLC, is the recipient of the RFA 2018 Industry Award.

The Industry Award is given annually to individuals that demonstrate great dedication and innovation within the industry. Alverson was presented the award this morning during the 23nd Annual National Ethanol Conference (NEC).

For more than 40 years, Alverson has grown corn and soybeans near Chester, S.D. He is a founding member and past president of the South Dakota Growers Association, helped establish the corn checkoff program to create new markets and uses for corn and helped pass South Dakota’s first ethanol productive incentive. Alverson founded Dakota Ethanol LLC, which operates a 48 million gallon per year ethanol plant in Wentworth, S.D., and is a past chairman of the American Coalition for Ethanol.

Alverson has also been working to educate policymakers and industry partners about the environmental benefits of ethanol, including the ability of corn plants to sequester carbon in the soil. He has been a longtime advocate of the benefits of carbon sequestration and helping to ensure accurate carbon accounting methodologies.

“Ron has done more than anyone to help decisionmakers understand carbon sinks and made it his life’s mission to educate and inform anyone willing to listen on the astounding gains in efficiency that farmers have experienced in recent decades, including yield increases, improvements in tillage practices, and reduced fertilizer use,” said RFA President and CEO Bob Dinneen. “While some have dismissed the environmental and economic impact of carbon, Ron realizes accurate carbon accounting will be the key to future success for both farmers and ethanol. His vision is why this recognition is so deserving.”

Past recipients of the RFA Industry Award include Neil Koehler, Ron Fagen, Dave Vander Griend, Ron Miller and Terry Branstad.