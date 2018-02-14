RFA Releases 2018 Ethanol Industry Outlook, Pocket Guide

Consumers looking for more information about how ethanol is made, how much of the renewable fuel was produced last year, and the environmental and octane benefits now have all the information at their fingertips. The 2018 Ethanol Industry Outlook , released today at the Renewable Fuels Association’s 23rd Annual National Ethanol Conference (NEC), provides all this and much more.

Specifically, the Outlook provides readers with statistics, insight and analysis on the latest facts of the U.S. ethanol industry. For example, in 2017, the U.S. ethanol industry produced a record 15.8 billion gallons of renewable fuel from 211 biorefineries in 28 states. Meantime, the number of retail gasoline stations offering 15% ethanol more than doubled from the previous year, to more than 1,200 across 29 states. The Pocket Guide to Ethanol , also released today, contains the same information as the Outlook, but in a simpler, portable format.

“As our 2018 Outlook and Pocket Guide show, the U.S. ethanol industry had another banner year,” said RFA President and CEO Bob Dinneen. “These publications provide both a current snapshot of the industry and a preview of what’s ahead. We want consumers to have the true facts about the U.S. ethanol industry in an easy-to-use format, to learn more about the domestic renewable fuel and to help cut through any misinformation.”