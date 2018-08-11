Ricketts Announces Seward County as Newest Nebraska Livestock Friendly County

On Friday, at the Seward County Fair, Governor Pete Ricketts named Seward County Nebraska’s newest Livestock Friendly County (LFC). Seward County is the 48th county in Nebraska to receive the LFC designation. The LFC program is administered by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA).

“Agriculture is the largest segment of Nebraska’s economy,” said Governor Ricketts. “Congratulations to Seward County on becoming livestock friendly. With more than half of all Nebraska counties designated as livestock friendly, we are setting ourselves up for long-term growth by creating more opportunities for the next generation of farm families.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Seward County had a total of $308 million in market value of agriculture products for the year 2012. Livestock sales accounted for $124 million, or 40 percent of the total value, with cattle/calves, hogs, and dairy being the largest livestock segments in the county. Crop production accounted for $184 million, or 60 percent of the total value. Major crops raised in Seward County include corn and soybeans.

“There are nearly 1,000 farms in Seward County, so people there are familiar with livestock development and all the benefits that come with responsible livestock production,” said Steve Martin, Ag Promotion Coordinator with the NDA. “By applying for and receiving Nebraska’s Livestock Friendly County designation, the people of Seward County are supporting the livestock industry and recognizing the tremendous impact the industry has on the local economy.”

The LFC program was created by the Nebraska Legislature in 2003 to recognize counties that support the livestock industry and new livestock developments. A county wishing to apply for the LFC designation must hold a public hearing, and the county board must pass a resolution to apply for the designation. Additional information about the LFC program is available on NDA’s website at nda.nebraska.gov or by calling 800-422-6692.