RNF Says LB461 Falls Short of Providing Property Tax Reform

Following the passage of LB461 by the Legislative Revenue Committee, Mark Fahleson, Chairman of Reform for Nebraska’s Future (RNF) provided the following statement:

“LB461 falls short of providing property tax reform for Nebraskans. According to a recent poll, 77 percent of Nebraskans support property tax reform and 62 percent say that this is the top priority. LB461 does not provide property tax reform, but instead just changes the way property is valued, and does nothing to reduce property taxes for homeowners, some of which have seen triple digit increases in property tax bills since last year. There are proposals that have been introduced that would provide the property tax relief needed for hardworking Nebraskans who struggle with the high and constantly increasing property tax bills. Now that we are in the latter half of the legislative session, we encourage Senators to consider some of these proposals that would provide meaningful reform.”

Reform for Nebraska’s Future was founded because Nebraska home and property owners pay the seventh highest property taxes in the country. Politicians, including our State Senators, continue to promise action on property tax reform to alleviate the burden, yet property tax reform continues to elude us. Reform for Nebraska’s Future was founded to push for meaningful property tax reform that meets the following principles:

*Nebraska’s source of tax revenues should be balanced, generating equitable revenue from taxes on sales, income, and property.

*Tax reform in Nebraska should be revenue neutral.

*Property tax reform is necessary to provide a stable funding source for Nebraska’s future.