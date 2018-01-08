Roberts: Trump Listening to Senate NAFTA Concerns

Senate Agriculture Chairman Pat Roberts says President Donald Trump “really listened to our concerns” regarding the North American Free Trade Agreement.

During a meeting between lawmakers and the President last week, Roberts says he “delivered the message that farmers and ranchers need to grow export markets and maintain our status as a reliable supplier.” A White House statement mentioned Trump was “glad to speak” with the group of senators regarding trade policy priorities that both Trump and the Senate will be focusing on in 2018.

That focus, according to the White House, includes securing more equitable trade deals, increasing exports, and ensuring fair treatment of U.S. industries. The meeting featured six Republican Senators, including Missouri’s Roy Blunt, South Dakota’s John Thune, Colorado’s Cory Gardner, North Dakota’s John Hoeven and Dan Sullivan of Alaska.

The next round of NAFTA negotiations is set for January 23rd, in Canada.