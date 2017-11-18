Rotational grazing to be highlighted at conference

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State University and the Kansas Forage and Grassland Council (KSFGC) will hold its Winter Forage Conference and KSFGC Annual Meeting on Tuesday, December 12, 2017, at the Webster Conference Center, 2601 North Ohio, Salina, KS. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the conference kicks off at 9:00 a.m. Rotational Grazing will be the focus of one tract with presentations from NRCS Specialists Dusty Tacha and Doug Spencer, along with UNL Range Beef Nutritionist Dr. Travis Mulliniks. The tract will be topped off with Grower Panel of Kansas ranchers.

Other breakout sessions from Kansas State University and industry experts will cover topics including: Alfalfa Pests & Predators, Non-GMO Alfalfa and an Alfalfa Industry Update from Beth Nelson, President of the National Alfalfa & Forage Alliance.

“Current and Future Kansas Forage Trends” will be the keynote address by Dr. Mike Brouk, Professor, Animal Science & Industry, Kansas State University.

Conference Registration is open to the public and is free to 2018 Kansas Forage and Grassland Council members. For non-members and those that have not yet renewed for 2018, the cost is $45, which includes both KSFGC and AFGC membership, along with subscriptions to both Progressive Forage Grower and Hay & Forage Magazines. More information regarding the conference including registration (which is encouraged for planning and meal counts), the agenda and information for businesses, vendors, and forage industry boosters can be found at https://ksfgc.org/wkfc/. Please direct any questions to Mark Nelson at info@ksfgc.org.