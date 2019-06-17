ROUND ONE RECAP: Big Iron Realty’s Fridays in the Field

Round One of Big Iron Realty’s Fridays in the Field is now complete. Did you miss an episode? Scroll to the bottom to catch the first round of features!

Every Friday since May 10th, members of the Rural Radio Network have met with producers across Nebraska to share progress on the 2019 growing season.

From Sidney to Pender, Nebraska’s diverse commodities have been highlighted by the producers, including corn, soybeans, alfalfa, wheat, sugar beets and dry edible beans.

Stay tuned every Friday for the latest update!

Susan Littlefield – Kevin Siffring (Rising City)

Chabella Guzman – Tyson Narjes (Sidney)

Shalee Peters – John Dvoracek and Nathan Scheer (St. Paul)

Clay Patton – Stephen Olson (Minden)

Chad Moyer – Brent Svoboda (Pender)

Bryce Doeschot – Brenden and Lukas Fricke (Ulysses)